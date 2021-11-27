PolypuX (PUX) Price Down 19.5% This Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $39,118.30 and approximately $3,646.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.92 or 0.07412047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.11 or 1.00117613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

