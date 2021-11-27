Portillos Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on November 30th (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos’ (NASDAQ:PTLO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 30th. Portillos had issued 20,270,270 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $405,405,400 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portillos stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Portillos has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

