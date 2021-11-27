PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help expand its renewable-generation capacity along with focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The company is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution, and targets to become net carbon neutral by 2050. It signed a buyout deal and successfully divested its U.K. utility, which will help it focus on its core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet its near-term debt. However, shares of the ccompany have underperformed the industry in the past year. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for transmission projects. Further, postponement of projects and the inability to recover costs might dent finances. Unplanned outages at power plants might affect PPL Corp's financial performance.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

