Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of POAI stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

