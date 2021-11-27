Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,969 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National Grid by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in National Grid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

