Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.13 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $36.70 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,217,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,660,092.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,865,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,486,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,330. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

