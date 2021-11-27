Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock valued at $866,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.53 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

