Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

