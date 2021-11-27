Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,414 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after buying an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after buying an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,042,000 after buying an additional 733,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.