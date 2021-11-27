Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

