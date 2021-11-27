PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $66.95 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 57.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

