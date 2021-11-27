Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 23,289 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $324.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.51. The company has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

