Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 98,565 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

