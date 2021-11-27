Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $108.33 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

