Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,243 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $442.12 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $328.80 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.