Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.43.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 436,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,917. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. Progyny has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,073 shares of company stock worth $35,930,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

