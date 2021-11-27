Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

