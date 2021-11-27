Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 601,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

