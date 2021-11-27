Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 14,950 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

