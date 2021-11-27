Prudential Financial Inc. Has $747,000 Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,378,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.34 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -425.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,725 shares of company stock worth $5,834,743 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

