Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 563.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $101,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,809 shares of company stock worth $3,417,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

