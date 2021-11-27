Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.34

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002481 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $346.81 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.92 or 0.07412047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.11 or 1.00117613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

