Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $27,691,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $697,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

