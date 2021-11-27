Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reduced by Analyst

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.57 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

