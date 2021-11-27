Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Elbit Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $146.78 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $17,788,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

