Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By William Blair

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JWN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

