QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $53.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

