QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QCOM traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.74. 7,835,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

