QV Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.53 and its 200 day moving average is $418.36. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

