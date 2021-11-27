Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 181.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 128.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 367,012 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $12,384,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

