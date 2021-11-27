Raymond James Reiterates C$2.20 Price Target for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of QUIS opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$367.00 million and a P/E ratio of -35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

