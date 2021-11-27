Raymond James Reiterates C$2.20 Price Target for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of QUIS opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$367.00 million and a P/E ratio of -35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.