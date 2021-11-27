Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

