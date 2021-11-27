ReapChain (REAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.28 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 64% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $28.08 million and $4.28 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReapChain

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

