Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $272,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $432,220.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

