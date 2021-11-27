Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

