RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KUT. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

CVE KUT opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$70.17 million and a PE ratio of -28.71. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.