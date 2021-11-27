Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Regions Financial worth $76,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

