Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.81.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

