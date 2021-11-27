Ren 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71.93 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $955.34 million and $71.93 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00232834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

