Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN opened at $1.70 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Qualigen Therapeutics Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.