Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Sanara MedTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,660. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SMTI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

