Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Indonesia Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the first quarter worth $152,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INDO opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Indonesia Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

