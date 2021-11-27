Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 215,100 McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 55.3% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,985,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 1,917,555 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 323.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 597,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 456,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 161,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

