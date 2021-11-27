Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $21.28 on Friday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

