Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 277,558 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,558 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadwind by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

