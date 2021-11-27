Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 79,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

MTCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $123,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

