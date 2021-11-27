Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06).

RSVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reservoir Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.