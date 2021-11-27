Reviewing Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) & alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE)

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) and alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Creatd and alpha-En, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A alpha-En 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Creatd and alpha-En’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creatd $1.21 million 33.40 -$24.21 million N/A N/A alpha-En N/A N/A -$5.35 million N/A N/A

alpha-En has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Creatd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Creatd shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Creatd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of alpha-En shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Creatd has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, alpha-En has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creatd and alpha-En’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creatd -844.73% -1,063.01% -301.03% alpha-En N/A N/A N/A

Summary

alpha-En beats Creatd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc. empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions. The company was founded by Jeremy Phillip Frommer and Rick Schwartz on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

alpha-En Company Profile

alpha-En Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of lithium metal. It focuses on the development of products and processes derived from its technology, including battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was founded by Jerome I. Feldman, Gene Feldman, and Suzette St. John Feldman in 1969 and is headquartered in Yongkers, NY.

