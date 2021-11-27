Reviewing Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

2.8% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Esports Technologies and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $140,000.00 2,920.27 N/A N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 16.22 $6.51 million $0.41 88.49

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Technologies.

Summary

NeoGames beats Esports Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.