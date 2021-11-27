Reviewing Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) & Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.75% 23.71% 7.45%

52.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Y 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leidos 0 2 6 1 2.89

Reinvent Technology Partners Y currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.24%. Leidos has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Y and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Y N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leidos $12.30 billion 1.04 $628.00 million $5.40 16.88

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

Summary

Leidos beats Reinvent Technology Partners Y on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

